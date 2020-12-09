(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials call it "unexpected welcome" news.
After experiencing a peak in coronavirus cases in mid-November, county officials note a downward trend so far this month. Figures released by Mills County Public Health Tuesday indicated 69 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending December 8th--a significant decline from the 220 new cases reported on November 17th, when the county experienced its highest number of positive cases in a one-week period. Additionally, the county's 14-day positivity rate stands at 12.2%--a drop from 26.3% recorded on that same date in November. County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes tells KMA News the decreasing numbers are a hopeful sign.
"You know, we're trending downward--which is unexpected and welcome," said Lynes. "It's nice to see our numbers at a more manageable level, and we are hoping that we can really focus on continuing all of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are highly vested in keeping our businesses, and our schools, and our partners up and running, and I think if we can just continue very good mitigation until the vaccine becomes available, we would be thrilled."
However, Lynes and other officials are bracing for another spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, such as those occurring in other parts of the country.
"That is a concern," she said, "because when we do have these holidays, we know there is a potential for groups of people that don't live together come together to celebrate those holidays. We are watching for that, and we are hoping that we don't see a big spike in cases. But, we, daily, are looking at the numbers, and so far--fingers crossed--we're doing okay."
Despite the declining COVID cases, and hopes for a vaccine's arrival, Lynes urges residents not to let their guard down, and continuing wearing face coverings and practicing other mitigation efforts.
"I definitely see that mask wearing continues to be a very important factor in the containment of the disease," said Lynes. "Then, also to continue maintaining physical distancing with anyone you don't reside with. I am really hopeful we're going to turn the corner with COVID-19. I am pleased to see that our numbers have trended down since mid-November. I'm hoping we can stay the course, and get ahead of this disease process, because it's been a long time coming."
Mills County Public Health is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health on the distribution of a vaccine when it's made available locally. We'll have more on those plans in a future news story.