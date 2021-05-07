(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want to see higher COVID-19 vaccination numbers in their county.
That's why the county is shifting strategies in terms of providing shots to the public. About 230 residents received a second shot at a clinic held at Glenwood's former Shopko Building Thursday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says more vaccination efforts are planned in the future.
"You know, for the longest time, we've had a vaccine shortage, and that priority list," said Lynes. "We are now, as you know, fully stocked with vaccines, and we are ready. So, we are welcoming walk-ins. We are trying to meet people where they are, and we are going to transition to really giving the vaccines on demand."
Though the former Shopko facility is still the county's main vaccination hub, Lynes says the county will take a hybrid approach to shot locations.
"For example, we have a clinic scheduled on Saturday the 15th," she said, "and, we'll be down at the Shopko building. Anyone who wanted to walk in can certainly do that in the morning. Additionally, though, outside of our clinic days in the Shopko building, if our clinic times are not in good alignment with your availability, call up here to the public health office, and we'll get you in at time that's convenient for you."
While saying the county has had a good response with citizens getting a second shot, Lynes say other residents are taking a wait-and-see approach toward any immunization. She says her office is battling the uncertainty by sharing the benefits of being vaccinated.
"It really is another significant layer of protection for you," said Lynes. "We still do have COVID going on here in Mills County. In the last week, we've had an additional death. We have 58 current active cases right now, and our positivity rate is at 11%."
Additionally, she says being vaccinated protects others around you.
"We've been on this topic for going on an year and a half," she said. "There's just some exhaustion with it, and I get that. But, it's really important to remember that now that we have the vaccine, it's really a significant layer of protection for you and the ones that you love. Additionally, you know, it helps prevent the spread and the replication of the virus, which limits the chance for it to mutate, and possibly become resistant to the vaccines."
More information on COVID vaccinations is available by calling Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes here: