(Glenwood) -- Mills County residents should keep their guard up, as the coronavirus crisis continues in KMAland.
That's according to Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst, who is among the local officials noting an upward trend in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. Iowa's coronavirus website listed 89 cases in Mills County, alone, as of Monday morning--10 more than the number at this time last week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hurst attributed the uptick in his county's cases to a number of factors.
"Of course, we've seen an increase in testing, also," said Hurst, "people taking advantage of the testing regimen available in the local areas. Of course, we're not out of the woods yet. We all know that, but I think people still have to be vigilant. I think there's a lot of guidance coming down from the state and federal government, and of course through local authorities, that we still need to self-protect where we can, and isolate, practice good hygiene. We've got a long ways to go yet."
Hurst says community spread is a big factor in the continuing pandemic.
"As various businesses and things have opened back up," he said, "people have started to get out of their homes maybe somewhat more, try to go out and solicit businesses, and maybe they just expose themselves a little too much. It's hard to tell. There's probably a lot of factors that are affecting this. At one time, we had a lot of people traveling still. I think that had a big impact on it. But right now, I think people are getting themselves exposed, and not realizing it."
It's been almost a month since the county's courthouse reopened to the public under tight protocol. For the most part, Hurst says visitors have followed regulations related to coronavirus safety inside the courthouse.
"We put signage up throughout the courthouse," said Hurst. "We provided sanitizer, and stuff like that. And, we do have a protective mask requirement when you come in--and that's really to protect themselves from each other, other people coming in for services. Believe it or not, people have been respective of that. We've only had a couple of isolated cases. People are really following our rules and social distancing while they're in getting services."
Meanwhile, the county's two school districts are gearing for a new school year. Both the Glenwood and East Mills districts submitted Return to Learn plans, with precautions for students and staff inside buildings. However, Hurst says there are still some unknowns regarding the 2020-21 school year's start.
"I know that there's lot of information provided by the state and federal government to the schools through the (Iowa) Department of Education on some best practices, and some Return to Learn situation," he said, "plus some charge for triaging situations as they arise, what to do. So, I think there's some uncertainty here about how this is going to play out."
He advises students and parents to follow the safety guidelines in place during the school year. You can hear the full interview with Larry Hurst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.