(Glenwood) -- Commercial solar developers will have to wait at least a few more months before submitting applications in Mills County.
During its regular meeting recently, the Mills County Board of Supervisors extended a moratorium on commercial solar applications until November 1. The current moratorium was set to expire at the end of August. Mills County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson and the Planning and Zoning Commission have reviewed the county's solar ordinance for the past several months. Jackson says a new draft of the ordinance is beginning to take shape.
"We are in a solid place with where the draft of the ordinance is and working with each of those departments in the county that would assist with that," said Jackson. "Right now, we are exploring what the options are if we need any zoning district amendments to make adjustments to our matrix and we are also establishing a committee that would review all of this information as well."
Jackson says the supervisors have also been providing insight along the way. The planning and zoning commission has discussed several items and possible updates. Jackson says a good majority has to do with ensuring the county and developers take proper preparatory and accountability measures.
"If we have the right screening requirements, what types of panels and fencing would look like, and height requirements of the panels," Jackson explained. "And to make sure there is a solid decommissioning plan in place -- what that process would be to begin each project. You know would it go through the zoning board of adjustment or the board of supervisors?"
While the county's ordinance does include a 15-foot height limit, Jackson says some suggestions have included a minimum height to allow for specific types of dual-use farms. She adds proper notifications and collaborations with other departments such as conservation and secondary roads are also being considered for the ordinance.
Jackson has also communicated with several other jurisdictions dealing with solar developers and ordinance revisions, including officials with Linn and Johnson Counties.
"I went to a conference in May that was a great opportunity to connect with those other jurisdictions and people that are doing this," said Jackson. "We were able to talk about the different challenges that each one of us are facing and how maybe somebody else was able to work through that in a better way."
Jackson says the hope is to present an initial draft of the new solar ordinance to the board of supervisors by the end of September to allow for further fine-tuning before the moratorium expires in November.