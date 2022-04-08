(Glenwood) -- "Devastating" and "discouraging" are but two of the words local officials are using regarding the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing.
In a written statement Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and House Speaker Pat Grassley announced that the state intends to close the center's doors in 2024. Reynolds and legislative leaders say GRC will work over the next two years to provide care for the center's clients, and work with families and guardians to transition to community placements or the Woodward Resource Center. The news hits close to home for Mills County Supervisor's Chair Richard Crouch, whose son was a resident in the facility until his death in January. Crouch currently services as president of the center's parental and family support group. He tells KMA News the center's closing is devastating on two fronts.
"One is the care of the clients," said Crouch. "I've had some parents call me wanting to know, you know, what's going to take place, where's my child going, and so on. And the second is the affect on the economy in Mills County. There's quite a few workers up there yet, and yes, I know it's going to take two years, they say, for it to close. But, it's still going to have a big affect on the whole part of southwest Iowa.
Crouch says maintaining adequate staff was one of the issues the center faced. State officials say existing staff members will be offered retention incentives to continue working at the center, and will receive assistance in identifying new career opportunities in Iowa as their employment nears an end. But, Crouch expresses concerns for the center's workers, and the closing's impact on the local economy.
"I'm just going to estimate, I think there's probably about 300 to 400 people that work there," he said. "Where are all of them going to go? You know, the state has said, well, we'll help replace people. You know, there's not many facilities like this, or paying jobs like this in southwest Iowa. It's going to be tough for the community to absorb."
State Senator Mark Costello's legislative district covers Glenwood and Mills County. Costello says the decision to close GRC in two years is disappointing, but not unexpected.
"It's really something I could see coming for a while," said Costello, "but still, when I heard the news that we had made that final decision, it's really discouraging. We tried so hard to figure out how to keep it going, and we just couldn't see a way forward."
Costello adds the transition to another facility will be difficult for some of the facility's clients.
"Some of the other clients have successfully moved off campus, and enjoy their life better," he said. "They enjoy living in a house in the community, or something. But, transition is never easy--even when it's good--and it's a little bit harder for intellectually disabled people than for the average person."
State officials are expected to assist Glenwood and Mills County officials to minimize the impact of the facility's closing on the community, and to find alternative uses for the GRC campus after the facility closes.