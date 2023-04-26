(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials have backed an upgrade to the county's voting equipment.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved purchasing new voting machines through Henry A. Adkins and Sons, Incorporated for just over $64,000. County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the purchase entails 13 new tabulation and scanning devices for the county's 11 precincts, a backup, and an absentee voting machine. Robertson says the move replaces their existing Adkins machines, which the county has used for several years.
"They take up a lot of room to store and we're having trouble with some of our entities because they couldn't store our (machines) for us," said Robertson. "So, (Adkins) has done a revision on the size now and it's much smaller -- it's the same concept with just a smaller ballot box and the scanner that's attached to it."
Robertson says the upgrade also improves the equipment's efficiency and reliability on election day.
"We've had issues sometimes at the polling sites where all of a sudden you plug it in and you've got nothing even though you've went through all the proper steps and tested everything and what have you and all of a sudden it doesn't work so you have to bring in a second one to take over," Robertson explained. "You know there's also the software and things that age, so we were running into some of those issues."
However, she adds the new equipment will result in little change for voters and election poll workers.
"The scanning equipment is very similar to what we're currently using, so it won't be a new thing for our voters or election workers -- it's just a much smaller ballot box area and all folds up together," said Robertson. "It has a little bit more of a high-speed scanner and I've seen a demo on it -- it's obviously an upgrade."
Robertson says they also went ahead with the purchase due to American Rescue Plan Act funds covering the endeavor.