(Glenwood) — Mills County has been placed under an open burning ban beginning Saturday afternoon.
Officials with Mills County Emergency Management say the ban will go into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and prohibits open burning in all of the county, including in city limits. The ban was approved by a majority of fire departments in the county and has been approved by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
During the ban, residents must acquire a permit with their local Fire District Chief for open burning. Residents are reminded to avoid using fireworks or other items that produce a spark or flame, refrain from throwing cigarettes from moving vehicles and discontinue burning yard waste, pile tree debris or other items. Small recreational camp fires are permitted if conducted in a fire place of brick, metal or heavy one-inch wire mesh.
Violation of the burn ban can result in a citation or arrest. For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (515) 725-6145 or Mills County Emergency Management at (712) 527-3643.