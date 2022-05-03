(Glenwood) — Mills County officials are continuing efforts to revamp the county’s commercial solar ordinance.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission held a discussion over proposed changes and updates to the county’s ordinance governing commercial solar installations. Zoning Technician Holly Jackson told the board that the county has placed a moratorium on solar projects to allow the commission more time to update the ordinance.
"Since we are going through it, I have received requests from a few solar companies who are interested in possibly pulling permits," said Jackson. "I did go to the Board of Supervisors and discussed that with them. At this time we have a moratorium on any commercial solar fields coming in, and we have that moratorium set through September. That way we have a chance as a Planning and Zoning Commission to revise, go through it and seek out the information that we need."
Jackson says many of the inquiries right now are for dual-purpose solar farms, which would allow grazing for sheep under the panels. She says allowing dual-purpose farms would require a change to the ordinance or the possibility of a variance granted by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
"Right now, our ordinance states that the 15 feet is the maximum height for solar," said Jackson. "Dual-purpose solar would be a much higher amount. I think that you need to look into that after we do the research and decide if we want dual-purpose or not."
During the discussion, the commission talked with officials from MidAmerican Energy to gather input on what they have seen done in other areas. Kyle Specketer is an engineer with MidAmerican and is a project manager for a solar installation in Webster County. Specketer says the projects he has worked on are all single-axis solar with pollinator fields underneath. He says the height of the panels is something the company keeps a close eye on.
"You've got a very large flat-plane collector surface," said Specketer. "Modules are roughly 2 square meters. If you have something like that sticking up into the air, it can catch quite a bit of force from the wind. Something that I'm familiar with is just being mindful of these things because wind force can increase exponentially as you go further above the ground."
Other concerns raised by commission members included protections to fight against erosion, disposal of waste from the site, decommission and fencing requirements, as well as compliance with Federal Aviation Administration standards for glare due to the county’s close proximity to Offutt Air Force Base. The commission also asked about road-use agreements, which Specketer says is something he has done in other counties.
"We did a full road study of the county that was presented to the county's third-party engineer to approve on the status of the roads," said Specketer. "That included the haul routes for the projects and a lot of other more pertinent information as far as vehicles, transports and what our heaviest hauls were going to look like."
The commission took no action on any changes to the ordinance. Commission members are expected to meet next week with Linn County Planning and Zoning Director Charlie Nichols. Linn County recently granted approval to a 750-acre solar project.