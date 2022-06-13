(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are continuing discussions and seeking outside opinions on revamping the county's current solar ordinance.
After the Mills County Board of Supervisors placed a 120-day moratorium on accepting commercial solar applications in April, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission and Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson have been busy reviewing the county's ordinance governing the respective installations. Recently, the commission met with Linn County Planning and Zoning Director Charlie Nichols, who recently oversaw the passage of a new solar ordinance. Jackson tells KMA News that one suggestion was to ensure all the appropriate voices are included to cover all the bases for a commercial proposal.
"Requirements such as what kind of panels or fencing would look like, what kind of pollinators, who we should bring into these committees to talk about maybe the vegetation under the panels," said Jackson. "The height requirements for the panels of a minimum and a maximum, also possibly building a relationship with the NRCS (National Resources Conservation Service) to build a better soil health with those solar panels. So, that way it'll be fertile ground after the decommissioning."
Linn County also recently approved a 750-acre solar project. Jackson says another takeaway was the Mills County ordinance not currently including any minimum height for the panels.
"One of the suggestions that our board members brought up was possibly a minimum requirement of five feet off the ground," said Jackson. "Then the developer would be able to make it higher so that we could have that vegetation and work with the conservation department on what the best pollinators or growth in that area would be."
Currently, Mills County has a maximum height of 15 feet. While Linn County's newest ordinance did not include a maximum or minimum height, Jackson says recent projects in their county included panels of roughly 18 feet.
Previously, the board discussed the possibility of welcoming other types of dual-use farms that could include either a full farming operation or allowing for a grazing area for livestock -- which Jackson says was included in one application received by the county for sheep. But, she says there are some other potential complications due to the larger and taller panels.
"One of the things that we would be looking into are 'what are the safety issues that we would face such as if we had another derecho in the area,'" said Jackson. "If we had the panels that were much larger and higher, would we be putting those around them in danger."
Jackson says the commission intends to reach out to Johnson County -- which also recently passed an updated solar ordinance -- about the suggested height limits for commercial solar farms.
While the current moratorium on commercial permit applications runs until September, Jackson says it is still too soon to tell how significant changes could be from the ongoing revisions.