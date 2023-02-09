(Glenwood) -- It will be at least one more month before Mills County zoning officials formally recommend updated solar regulations.
That's according to County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson, who tells KMA News the county planning and zoning commission has tabled action on proposed amendments to the county's solar ordinance. The move came after considerable discussion and input from several residents in attendance. Over the past several months, much discussion has revolved around utility solar projects. However, when reviewing setbacks, Jackson says there have also been concerns and discussions surrounding personal solar units -- which, under current proposals, would need to be at least 50 feet from a county road.
"Having said that, it was pointed out last night that if you build a house, you have to be 75 feet back, so we're re-evaluating this and looking at it," said Jackson. "It was also brought up if somebody were to put solar panels on the side of their home, such as off to the side of the house but still attached, how far from the next residence would we want that to be such as if it's in a subdivision."
Proposed setbacks for utility-scale projects, Jackson says, would be a minimum of 50 feet from the right of way to the nearest panel and 300 feet from a residence not part of the solar energy project. She adds one exception would be a zero-foot side or rear setback if the project is built on more than one participating and abutting parcel and crosses the property line.
Given the prominence of agriculture in the rural county, Jackson says they continue to fine-tune a proposed Agricultural Impact and Mitigation Plan -- which would include the first pollination scorecard utilized in the permit application process for utility-scale projects. Additionally, Jackson says the seed mixtures under the solar farms must withstand dry conditions and often heavy rains.
"Careful consideration of that needed to go into the seed mixtures designed to factor into plant diversity that would work well with either the solar array area or the buffer area," she said. "We wanted to find something that could handle drought, decreasing the risk of grass fires, and a second mixture that could handle heavy or abundant rains -- being able to absorb the water as quickly as possible without killing the plants, creating soil runoff, or anything that would impact the surrounding fields or roads."
Additionally, Jackson says the board has reached a consensus on height requirements for a utility-scale project, including a 24-inch minimum and 20-foot maximum height at full tilt.
She says the mitigation plan would also require developers to provide soil analysis results, primarily identifying the top-soil depth for the project area.
"We want to have a description of 'best practice methods' throughout the project to protect and preserve the top soil," Jackson explained. "The goal is to have as little top soil removed as possible and determining the depth of that will assist us in that."
As discussions continue, Jackson says it remains a balancing act between providing necessary protections and allowing development.
"We're trying to take into account protection of our agricultural areas, but we also need to make sure that Mills County is not deterring growth and development," said Jackson. "Making that process too difficult can have the opposite effect of what we are seeking -- we want to find a way to meet this in the middle."
Jackson says the plan is to hold further discussions and possible action at next month's meeting. She adds she will also meet with the county board of supervisors later this month to propose extending the current moratorium on utility-scale projects that expires at the end of this month.