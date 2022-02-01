(Glenwood) -- Mills County's Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a potential wind turbine project in the county Tuesday night.
The Planning and Zoning Commission holds its first meeting of 2022 at 6 p.m. at the county's Secondary Roads building at 403 Railroad Avenue. During the meeting, the board is expected to hear a presentation from MidAmerican Energy on a proposed project that would cover land between and south of Silver City and Henderson in Mills County, plus north of Treynor in Pottawattamie County. During the meeting, the board will also be asked to consider a variance in the maximum allowed height for structures in agricultural/residential districts. At a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson said the proposed project would exceed those limits.
"The average height is 280 on the low end and 350 on the high end for the towers," Jackson explained. "So we would need to put something in to allow for 300 feet of height and then the Planning and Zoning Board will have to consider any variances if they need to."
Jackson also told the supervisors last month that around 200 residents in Mills County had received informational letters from MidAmerican regarding the project.