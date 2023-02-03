(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want a fully-functioning emergency facility the next time a major disaster hits.
Recently, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved plans for renovation of the county's Emergency Operations Center. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney tells KMA News the renovation is designed to expand the facility for calamities such as those experienced in the county over the past few years.
"As you know, for this whole area, we went through a lot of disasters in recent years," said Barney. "We had COVID, the floods of 2019, the December 15th derecho. So. we've had three presidential disaster declarations since 2019 that had a huge drive to have an emergency operation center."
Barney says the plans include adding more space and new furniture for emergency briefings and meetings.
"There's a back wall that we're knocking out," said Barney. "We're opening up the whole center. We've got furniture that is movable, so the EOC can be figured into a conference room, a briefing room, a training room--pretty much anything you can figure with the eight tables that we'll have. It can seat about 25 people for a brief, if it's needed. So, it's going to be a big training base, as well, too."
Perhaps the biggest part of the renovation is the EOC's new audio/visual system.
"So, it's going to have a big screen in the back," said Barney. "That's going to be the main media interest for it, and a big screen that will show any current operation that you're doing, as well as two flanking screens that will have radar, local news, whatever you want to configure with it for the current disaster or training that you're doing."
Total costs include $68,000 for the new A-V system, $12,000 for the furniture--which is already purchased--and $15,000 for construction. Barney says no tax increase is attached to the project. In addition to the county's emergency management budget allocations, grant awards, COVID public assistance funds and a portion of the county's American Rescue Plan Act dollars will cover the expense. Barney hopes the renovations are completed in time for the severe storm season.