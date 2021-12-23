(Glenwood) -- For the second year in a row, KMAland residents are celebrating the holidays under COVID-19.
And, at least one KMA county is reporting COVID case numbers are growing as Christmas draws nearer. Mills County Public Health reports 35 positive cases over the past seven days, with a positivity rate of just under 21%. Lori Greiner is a public health nurse with Mills County Public Health. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Greiner attributed the influx of cases to the hustle and bustle of the season.
"I think that cases are just becoming more widespread," said Greiner. "We're seeing more people out and about because of the Christmas holidays. It's just starting to really spread."
At the same time, Greiner says vaccination rates in her county have remained steady. As of Thursday, 59% of the county's residents aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated, including 83% of the county's 65-and-over population. Additionally, 54% of Mills County residents age 5 and over are vaccinated. Greiner says officials would like to see the vaccination numbers match the pace of the COVID case increase.
"We would really like to see people get in, and get their vaccines," she said. "We really know that vaccines work. We know that's the best way to prevent infection, and we really encourage everybody to get vaccinated. I really think cases would go down if that was happening. And, I know that we are doing clinics twice a week at our office--booster clinics--but we're also having people come in for their first and second shots, also. They've decided that now's the time to do it, and they encourage that."
Greiner says there are no reported cases of the Omicron variant in Mills County thus far. Still, she says residents should still be concerned about the spread of this new strain.
"From what I'm hearing, perhaps the Omicron has fewer symptoms--less severe symptoms--but it is a variant, and it does cause illness, nevertheless," said Greiner. "The important thing to know is that the vaccine prevents serious infection, prevents hospitalization, prevents death, but it potentially does not prevent getting Omicron."
With more people getting together for the holidays this year versus 2020, Greiner says residents should decide for themselves whether they still want family gatherings and parties this Christmas and New Years under the continuing pandemic.
"If people are aware of who's going to be there," she said, "if they have their little bubble they feel comfortable, and decide what the rules are going to be. Are you going to try to be six feet apart? Are you going to wear masks? Are you not? Are people going to be vaccinated? Are they not? Are you encouraging anybody who is sick to not come? That's what you take into consideration, and make your decision from there."
In addition to the Mills County Public Health office, Greiner says vaccines are still available at other outlets, including most doctor's offices and pharmacies. Pediatric vaccines are also available at Kohll's Pharmacy in Malvern. For more information, contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Lori Greiner here: