(Glenwood) -- Public health officials in KMAland are gearing up for the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the region.
Mills County's Public Health Department is among the agencies working with the Iowa Department of Public Health on plans to provide the first vaccines later this month. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes tells KMA News her agency recently received word that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrive in the county next week.
"We did receive notice that we would be getting the Moderna vaccine," said Lynes. "The anticipated ship date is the week of December 21st. We are not getting a really large shipment this first round. We are anticipating getting approximately 300 doses, and then we are expecting every week after to get those doses."
Lynes says the first 300 doses are designated for the county's front line health care workers.
"Those are medical staff that have direct patient contact," she said. "You know, they serve inpatient, outpatient or community settings, and they provide services to patients and families, or else they might handle infectious materials. So, that is the first priority population that we will be sharing the vaccine with."
Other shipments will go to patients and workers at the county's skilled nursing facilities.
"We know that there have been outbreaks," said Lynes, "and that's sometimes a medically fragile population. So, all long-term care facilities will be participating in this federal long-term care pharmacy partnership. So, our long-term facilities will be priority, but they, the staff and the residents will be covered through this partnership with pharmacies. So, that will not include our initial 300 doses, but we will ensure that our long-term care folks are well taken care of."
Lynes says it's important for residents to be patient as the vaccine is distributed, and that it will be administered with two shots.
"When those vaccines become available wider," she said, "and we do expect them to continue to roll in on a weekly basis, you would get your initial vaccine, and then 28 days later, you would get your second vaccine. So, it is going to be kind of a process to get that under our belt. The biggest message that we are trying to share is the importance of getting the vaccine."
Lynes says a survey is available on Mills County Public Health's Facebook page regarding residents' interest in getting the vaccine.