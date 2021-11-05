(Glenwood) -- Public health officials around KMAland are preparing for what could be an active flu season.
The CDC says influenza typically begins to rise in late October and early November, with peak months being December, January and February. Mills County Public Health Nursing Coordinator Lorri Greiner says last year's flu season was mild with many people confined indoors or away from large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Influenza season this year is a concern for everybody," said Greiner. "Part of that is because last year, everybody was home and they didn't go out, a lot of people didn't get their flu shots because they just weren't out and about."
The CDC reports the 2020-21 flu season saw only 2,000 cases nationwide, compared with 35 million cases in 2019-20. Greiner says getting a flu vaccine is an important step to curbing a sharp increase in flu cases this winter.
"Last year, there weren't as many flu cases as normal," said Greiner. "This year, we're really concerned that perhaps the cases of influenza are going to get higher and people aren't going to protect themselves by getting their flu shots. We really, really encourage everybody to get out there, get their flu shots and protect themselves and protect those around them by getting those shots. Hopefully, this year flu season won't be as bad we potential think it could be."
Public health officials are preparing for the potentially larger flu season, while still combatting COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, Mills County's COVID-19 14-day positivity rate stood at 11.8%. One silver lining in the fight against COVID-19 is the recent approval of a Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11. Greiner says Mills County Public Health is working to secure children's doses.
"We have been working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to bring the Pfizer vaccine into our county," said Greiner. "Right now, it is on order. We expect it within the next few days. The recommendation from the Iowa Department of Public Health is that we, at the local level, work with our providers and have the providers be the ones to give it to these younger children."
The Pfizer children's vaccine is one-third the dose of an adult vaccine and is still administered three weeks apart. Greiner says public health is encouraging parents to work with their health care provider to discuss vaccines for the kids.
"Once we get the vaccine here, we will ship it on out to the providers and then they will start to give it," said Greiner. "I think that it's a good idea to do it that way, just because then the providers can have the conversation with the parents and answer all the question that they may have before they actually give it to the children."
Greiner was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Friday morning. You can hear the full interview below.