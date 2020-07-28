(Glenwood) -- Officials in Mills County are encouraging people in public to wear masks when around people not from your household, especially when social distancing measures cannot be maintained.
The Mills County Department of Public Health says they strongly encourage masks. They say cloth masks reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19. The recommendation comes as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has more than doubled in the county in the past 30 days.
Mills County Public Health strongly discourages large scale events, based on evidence of how COVID-19 spreads during mass gatherings. For statistical data on COVID-19 in Iowa, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.