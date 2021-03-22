(Glenwood) -- Ongoing pivoting and learning--that's how Mills County's public health administrator describes dealing with a year of COVID-19.
Julie Lynes reflected on the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic's entrance into KMAland in a recent interview with KMA News. After succeeding the retiring Sheri Bowen as administrator in February, Lynes and other officials were immediately confronted with a major health challenge to the population. Bowen says coping with a novel virus has meant rolling with the punches, and constant learning.
"We didn't know anything about COVID to speak of a year-plus ago," said Lynes. "It was a novel disease. We didn't know a lot about it, or the science behind it, and how it spreads, and how you mitigate it. All that information was just emerging."
While saying public health officials understand things like disease and immunizations, and how to respond to certain issues, Lynes says the pandemic has taken her agency and the public "on a long, bumpy ride." She adds the virus has stayed around longer than anyone thought.
"I was looking back a year ago," she said, "and what was really being messaged to the public was 14 days to slow the spread. And, I still see those posters up in certain places in the community, and you think, 'it's not been 14 days.' It's been well over a year here."
Lynes also believes the virus has been a learning experience in terms of personal hygiene. She says more people understand the importance of handwashing, and staying home when you're sick.
"As basic as that sounds," said Lynes, "I think many of us were born and bread to get to work, get your stuff done. If you have a cough or sore throat, you're going to have it at home, or you're going to have it at work. Get in to work and get your stuff done. There has really had to be shift on that. And, I think we've acclimated to that. If you're not feeling well, stay home."
Lynes acknowledges people have experienced exhaustion and fatigue in dealing with COVID. And, like the general public, she says she would like to see life return to normal someday. In that regard, Lynes calls the development of COVID-19 vaccines a "game changer," and hopes more people will decide to be immunized.
"There are minor side effects," she said. "I think they're very similar to any other vaccine you might get--you know, soreness at the site of the injection. People maybe have a little bit more symptoms with the second shot. But, in the grand scheme of things, they're mild, they're well worth it. You're building up an immunity in your body. It's really a step in moving forward with, really, this year-long process we've been in with COVID."
Mills County officials recently announced that an on-line portal is now open with limited availability for scheduling vaccinations for individuals age 64 and younger with medical conditions that are at an increased risk of severe illness with coronavirus. The link is available from the county's website, millscountyiowa.gov.