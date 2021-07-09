(Glenwood) -- Vaccinations remain the best defense against COVID-19 or any variants emerging in recent weeks.
That's according to Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Lynes says the county currently has 34 active COVID cases, with a 14-day positivity rate of 4%. Lynes says much of the conversation between state and local health officials centers around the Delta variant and other possible mutations of the original coronavirus.
"We have been notified by the Iowa Department of Public Health that the Delta variant arrived in Iowa on May 4th," said Lynes. "We've been advised to assume that it's circulating in our community. There is a concern that we can see a spike in infections, especially among the unvaccinated. The good news is that the vaccines that we have right now, they've shown strong protection against this Delta variant, and the other variants that are currently circulating."
Lynes says immunizations are still the best option for residents to battle the continuing pandemic.
"You don't want vulnerable populations being put at risk with different variants," she said. "Really, the best thing we can do is use the vaccine that we have, and get our community immunized, so that variants won't have any power. The best thing we can do is get control of COVID and stay on top of it. So, that's the focus here."
More than 5,800 Mills County residents are considered fully vaccinated, or roughly 39% of the total population. Lynes says about 49% of adults are fully vaccinated. Lynes says the focus right now is getting younger residents ages 12 and older immunized prior to the start of the new school year.
"I would like to remind all parents that it takes about five weeks to be fully immunized," said Lynes. "And, now is a good time to start to be ready for the new school year in mid-August. That vaccine is available in our community for all those 12 and over."
However, Lynes says her office doesn't favor providing incentives for residents to receive the COVID shot.
"I don't think incentives play a role for this," she said. "I think good information, and people making good choices for their own family is kind of the way we want to go with it."
Lyne says vaccinations are available at her office on a walk-in basis. Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations should contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes here: