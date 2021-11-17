(Glenwood) -- Mills County is among those in KMAland confronting the contentious COVID-19 vaccine issue.
Mills County's Board of Supervisors discussed OSHA's recently-released mandates for employee COVID immunizations at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says the county falls under OSHA's requirements for entities with more than 100 employees. Lynes says the response from county officials and residents, alike, has been consistent across-the-board.
"There's a lot of pushback in this requirement," said Lynes. "People are not excited to have the government mandate issues regarding their health care. This mandate has a lot of people talking, and there's a lot of pushback from it, I would say."
As a result of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling putting a stay on OSHA's enforcement of vaccine mandates, and since Iowa has joined other states in a lawsuit against the government regulations, Lynes says the supervisors are taking a "wait and see" approach to enacting policies on employee vaccine mandates.
"I think our 'plan A' is wait-and-see," she said. "But, I think at the same time, you have to have a contingency plan, and you have to be prepared to move forward if that's the direction this goes, because employers not enforcing OSHA's rules, they can be cited and fined. So, I think we have to have a plan for either way this ends up turning out."
Lynes says contingency plans could include sample policies addressing many of OSHA's vaccine requirements.
"There are requirements that all workers would get vaccinated," said Lynes. "If they're not vaccinated, they would have to wear masks at all times at work. They would have to submit to weekly testing. We also talked about Iowa recently passing a bill stating that employers must accept medical and religious exemptions, and what that would look like."
Currently, Lynes says 58% of the county's residents ages 12 and older are vaccinated. Mills County Public Health continues to offer vaccinations at their offices, either by appointment or walk-ins. Additionally, the county continues to hold COVID vaccination clinics--including one for Glenwood School District employees on Friday. Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations in Mills County should call Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes here: