(Glenwood) -- Plans for reappraising properties in Mills County have been delayed for a few weeks.
Officials with the county's assessor's office say an extensive door-to-door reappraisal of residential properties begins July 5th. Originally scheduled to begin today (Monday), Mills County Assessor Christina Govig tells KMA News the project was pushed back because of the need for a new appraiser.
"We had an appraiser that had done the Fremont County reappraisal," said Govig. "He was supposed to start in our county. But, he has quit the company. So, they are getting a different appraiser to come in in July."
Govig says the county's conference board approved the reappraisal project back in February, 2020.
"Reappraisals are done in every county, so they can keep the fair and equitable values across the county," she said. "We will also be putting on the new state manual for the 2024 assessment year."
Under the project, data collectors with photo IDs signed by the assessor will attempt to make interior and exterior inspections of the residential dwellings.
"What will happen is that we will try to get into people's homes," said Govig. "We'll come, like, three times during the day if we can't find people, and if they're not at home--of course, several work--what we'll do is we have a door hangar, and they can have that so that they can give us the information--full basement, finished, things like that."
Property owners are asked to cooperate by allowing a complete inspection of their property. All reappraisals are expected to be completed in December, 2023. Notice of final value estimates will be mailed to each property owner after January 1, 2024, with the new assessed values effective for taxes payable in the 2026 fiscal year. Anyone with questions should contact the Mills County Assessor's Office at 712-527-4883, or email cgovig@millscountyiowa.org.