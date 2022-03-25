(Glenwood) -- Mills County is reflecting a statewide and nationwide decrease in COVID-19 cases.
Figures from the Iowa Department of Public Health's website indicate only four COVID cases were reported in the county for the week ending Wednesday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says the county is in an "improved spot" when it comes to the two-year battle against the pandemic. Currently, she says the county's COVID community levels are considered low.
"Community levels are sort of the new tool that the state and the CDC are using to look at the impact of COVID," said Lynes. "Community levels are based on looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in COVID-19 in the area. Right now, we are in what is considered the green, because the levels are low."
Lynes attributes the county's high vaccination rate to the decline in COVID cases.
"We're sitting at about 65% of our population that's 18 and over that have had the vaccine," she said. "You know, we've got good levels of immunity--both with the vaccines, and with people who have had infections, and have recovered. So, it's really good to be sitting in this green area."
She also credits good public health recommendations with the continuing decrease. However, Lynes stresses that COVID cases are still being reported, and she urges residents to be wary of any symptoms associated with the virus.
"I would definitely encourage anyone who has symptoms to have a plan to get tested, if they have those symptoms," said Lynes. "If you think you're a candidate for certain treatments because you're immunocompromised, or have other health issues, and have symptoms, you might want to work with your physician, because there are good anti-virals and treatments available for COVID."
Lynes adds vaccines remain available to the public through public health and local pharmacies. More information regarding vaccinations is available from Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699.