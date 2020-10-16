(Glenwood) -- Several factors led to a recent uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in one KMAland county.
That's according to Julie Lynes, public health administrator in Mills County, who continues to monitor a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases. Back on Tuesday, the county's weekly COVID-19 report indicated 70 new cases between October 6th-13th. An additional 20 residents have tested positive since that time, boosting the county's total case number to 311 as of Friday. Lynes tells KMA News a number of factors combined raised the county's COVID case number.
"A good portion of that number are cases that have come into the community," said Lynes. "Then, we have a portion of them that are related to an outbreak at the Glenwood Resource Center. Then, we have some activity going on with our longterm care partners. So this time, it was really a mix of several different sources."
Iowa Department of Human Services officials earlier this week reported 42 coronavirus cases among GRC staff members, and 20 patient cases. Lynes says community spread is also a factor--more people are gathering in large groups. Lynes and other officials continue to urge wearing face coverings to mitigate the coronavirus spread.
"We're really finding a big difference when masks are worn correctly," she said. "There's much less spread of the disease. So, we continue to message that a great deal in our community. Mask wearing is the one thing that will help us contain this disease at this time, because if you're a close contact, and everybody's wearing a mask correctly, the close contacts don't have to quarantine--and that's a big deal."
One positive sign is that Mills County's 14-day positivity rate dropped from 10.2% Tuesday to 9.7% Friday. Lynes says it's important to keep the positivity rate below 15% so that the county's schools can remain open.
"When that 14-day positivity rate gets to 15%," said Lynes, "then, we start working really closely with the schools about, you know, can we keep the kids in brick and mortar, can we keep them in the school building, or do we need to transition into some sort of hybrid plan. And, it's not just the positivity rate that will make that decision, but it's one of the key factors."
