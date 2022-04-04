(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports two arrests from separate incidents over the weekend.
The Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal of Henderson was arrested at around 10:48 p.m. Friday on Maple Street. Authorities say Horgdal was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Horgdal was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond.
The Sheriff's Office also says 40-year-old Crystal Marie McCann of Bellevue was arrested at around 1:08 a.m. Monday at the Mills County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say McCann was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.
