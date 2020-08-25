(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the county over the last week.
Mills County Public Health says the 20 new cases were a mixture of known contact with infected individuals and community spread. Of the new positives, four are children aged 0-18, six are adults aged 19-40, five are adults aged 41-60 and five are adults aged 61-80. The county now reports 117 total cases of COVID-19, with 72 recovered.
The county's 14-day positivity rate now stands at 8.3 percent.