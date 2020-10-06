(Glenwood) -- Mills County joins the list of KMAland counties experiencing a jump in coronavirus cases.
In its weekly COVID-19 release, Mills County Public Health reported 39 new confirmed cases. Officials attribute the uptick to a mixture of known contact and community spread. That includes five cases age 0-to-18, 19 cases in the 19-to-40 age range, 10 cases ages 41-to-60 years old, three cases age 61-to-80, and two elderly cases age 81 years plus. The latest cases bring Mills County's total to 221--143 of which have recovered. A total of 3,892 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The county's 14-day positivity rate stands at 6.9%.
County officials are using the increased numbers to reinforce the importance of face coverings. In an recent interview with KMA News, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes discussed what she calls "a game changer"-- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week that persons in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus do not need to quarantine if both individuals were wearing masks.
"If everyone had been wearing a mask," said Lynes, "only the positive person isolated at home for 10 days. So, mask wearing going forward into this fall season, where there's flu, where COVID-19 is on an uptick, if everyone is wearing a mask, we are going to contain the disease at a much better level."
Though COVID-19 remains the main health concern, Lynes says residents should be thinking about getting flu shots.
"We are definitely coming into the fall," said Lynes. "It's October. Public health is very interested in getting our community their flu shorts. They're available now. They're available in multiple locations. You can got to your primary care doctor. You can go to your local pharmacy. Public health is willing and ready to assist with that. If you're at home--you're elderly, high risk, you don't want to get out--we can get a public health nurse to you."
Anyone with questions regard flu shots or coronavirus cases should contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699.