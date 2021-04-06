(Glenwood) -- A Nebraska man is jailed in Mills County on drug charges.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Dennis Harold Bjorgaard II of Fremont was arrested late Monday afternoon on a warrant for two counts of a controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Bjorgaard was apprehended in Douglas County at around 5:30 p.m. He's being held in the Mills County Jail on $41,000 bond.
In a separate incident, the sheriff's office also arrested 35-year-old Jayme Ilene Rowe of Hastings early Monday afternoon on a warrant for 4th degree criminal mischief and trespassing. Rowe was arrested in Page County shortly before 1 p.m., then taken to the Mills County Jail, where bond is set at $2,000.
Also arrested early Monday morning was 19-year-old Alexia Dianna Alvarez of Omaha for possession of a controlled substance. Alvarez was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.
And, 40-year-old Kale Garret Hardman of Malvern was arrested late Monday evening on a warrant for failure to appear, and warrants for 2nd degree theft and fugitive from justice. Bond on Hardman is set at $15,000.