(Glenwood) -- Two Red Oak residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Friday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2011 Dodge driven by 46-year-old Amy Graham of Red Oak westbound on Highway 34 when it collided with a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Kyle Sawatzke of Elk River, Minnesota. Authorities say Sawatze's vehicle was northbound on Kidd Road when it crossed the westbound lanes of 34, and failed to yield the right of way.
Graham and a passenger, 63-year-old Donna Graham of Red Oak, were taken to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries.
