(Glenwood) -- Two suspects already in jail face charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Samantha Renee Martin and 32-year-old Audrey Elise Martin, both of Council Bluffs, were arrested on warrants for ongoing criminal conduct, 1st degree theft, conspiracy to commit non forcible felony, and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Both suspects were arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail--Samantha last Wednesday, Audrey a day later. Samantha is being held in the Mills County Jail on $45,000 bond, while Audrey bonded out of custody.
