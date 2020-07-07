(Glenwood) -- Two Shenandoah residents were among those apprehended in a series of drug busts in Mills County in recent days.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Dustin Eugene Kalkas and 27-year-old Shelby Lynn Ross were arrested Friday afternoon near the intersection of 195th Street and Allis Road. Kalkas was charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. He was also charged with drug stamp criminal penalties, speeding and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Ross, meanwhile, is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp penalties, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of prescription drugs.
Kalkas and Ross are being held in the Mills County Jail--Kalkas on $100,000 bond, and Ross without bond.
In an unrelated note, a Pacific Junction man was apprehended on numerous charges on 4th Street in Mineola early Monday evening. The sheriff's office says 25-year-old Jericho Cash Clements was arrested for possession of contraband in a correctional institution, carrying a weapon longer than eight inches, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Clements was released from the county jail after posting $7,000 bond.
And, a Malvern man was arrested on a long list of charges Monday morning. Twenty-one year-old Tanner Lee Anthony Bailey was arrested for distributing drugs to a minor, intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug stamp criminal penalties, possession of firearms with narcotics, and hosting a drug house. Bailey was also charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey a stop sign and failure to yield to a right of way. Bailey's in the county jail on $50,000 bond.
