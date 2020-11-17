(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reporting an additional death associated with COVID-19.
Mills County Public Health and the county's emergency management agency announce an individual age 80-plus died in a hospital setting. The latest fatality comes as the county, like others, is experiencing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. County officials reported an additional 220 cases for the week ending Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 851. Mills County's 14-day positivity rate is at 26.3%. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says COVID-19 knows no age boundaries.
"Anyone of any age can get the disease," said Lynes. "If you've been exposed to COVID-19, it is absolutely critical that you stay home for 14 days, self-isolate, and monitor your symptoms to slow the spread of the disease. And, you know, people who get infected with COVID-19 can give it to others--even if they're not showing any symptoms."
Also Tuesday, Fremont County Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases, bringing the county's total case number to 312. Fremont County's 14-day positivity rate is at 20.6%.