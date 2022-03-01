(Glenwood) -- At least three suspects face theft charges following a series of unrelated arrests in Mills County over the past week.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Kayla Leigh Wood of Malvern was arrested Saturday afternoon for ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful and 1st degree theft. The arrest took place on 2nd Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wood was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $30,000 bond.
Also arrested Sunday morning was 30-year-old Catalina Virginia Domingo of Omaha for 1st degree theft and assault. Domingo was arrested on Bunge Avenue at around 6 a.m. Domingo was released from the county jail after posting $10,000 bond.
And, 28-year-old Dakota Shawn McDonald of Council Bluffs was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail Sunday on a warrant for 1st degree theft. McDonald is being held in the Mills County jail on $10,000 bond.
Other information is available with the sheriff's report published here: