(Glenwood) -- Several Mills County residents aired concerns Tuesday night over potentially changing the types of events allowed in the zoning districts covering the Loess Hills.
At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission took no action on a request from the board of supervisors to look into an ordinance change for the use of commercial recreation and events about motor-driven vehicles, such as motorcycles, ATVs, or UTVs, in the Loess Hills Conservation Development Zoning District. Holly Jackson is the county building and zoning technician. Jackson says the discussion comes after recently learning of a plan by the Enduro Racing Group to hold an event on roughly 40 acres owned by the Malcolm Family in one of the Loess Hills zoning districts on Sunday.
"On Thursday, August 31st, Mills County Supervisors (Carol) Vinton and (Lonnie) Mayberry met with fire chiefs from Oak Township and Glenwood, Officer (Ryan) Pittman from the Mills County Sheriff's Office, Ami Peterson with the Mills County Auditor, (Holly) Jackson from the zoning department and Alex Malcolm of the Enduro Racing Group," said Jackson. "This was brought up because Malcolm intends to host an event in the Loess Hills Conservation Zoning District on September 10th, 2023. Currently, this event is not allowed due to how the current ordinances stand."
Jackson adds that the supervisors requested the item be on both the commission and board of supervisors agendas on Tuesday, but no action was taken at either meeting. Due to the proposed use not being permitted in the zoning district, Jackson says the request includes allowing such events through a conditional use permit in any part of the county's Loess Hills Conservation Development Zoning. She adds that the planning and zoning commission must amend the ordinance before a conditional use permit application can go before the zoning board of adjustments.
However, the proposal faced significant criticism from residents during the planning and zoning commission meeting. Dave Ogden lives near Pacific Junction. Ogden says the proposed change goes contrary to state law regarding nuisances and disorderly conduct and even against the requirements for the commission laid out in the county's ordinances regarding conservation development standards.
"Chapter 27 section five says the commission should protect flood plains, wetlands, and steep slopes, item b says preservation and maintenance of woodlands, existing fields, pastures, and meadows," said Ogden. "Item d says minimal impacts on large woodlands, especially those containing many mature trees or a significant wildlife habitat."
Laura Engrstrum lives on Pease Road and spoke on behalf of several residents in her area, which she notes is less than a mile from the planned motorbike event. While they understand that individuals have the right to choose what they do on their property, Engrstrum read from several comments by her neighbors stating the event would likely disrupt the fragile land and create a nuisance for nearby residents.
"But it is a residential street at the bottom and the Loess Hills should be zoned separately from any other that just accepts the motor bikes, accepts the commercial (events), and accepts other heavy-intensity (items) as you put them in your ordinances," said Engstrum. "So, you have a number of those and that would also include large social halls and large retail services which would be no different that Walmarts or something like that."
While they still feel it shouldn't be allowed in the Loess Hills, she added several neighbors noted they would be more accepting of a temporary use permit. Engrstrum added similar events have been going on for at least the past seven years without the necessary permits, and Jackson added her department learned of it in June 2022. Keith Callaway is a Pacific Junction resident. On top of damaging the Loess Hills, Callaway says such events can also present a considerable fire risk.
"Not only will this destroy the Loess Hills, it is also a fire danger," said Callaway. "Just recently this year, Alberta, Canada banned all offroad vehicles on public and forested areas because of the fires and if you notice all the smoke we're still dealing with-- that's a result of that. The wildfires are going bonkers in Canada because of this and it was attributed to off road vehicles."
He also pointed to the area fire departments already nearly 20-minute response time to the Loess Hills without any additional traffic or congestion on the narrow and rougher county roads. Renee Coffey, who lives on 202nd Street near Pacific Junction, pointed out the unique nature of the Loess Hills and feels the change could lead to a slippery slope in the future.
"Once (the Loess Hills) are gone, we can't build them back," said Coffey. "My question is that once you start changing these ordinances, doesn't this open pandora's box and then we can keep changing ordinances depending on who it is, how many acres they have, or how much money they have. We really have to listen to the concerns of the people that live there and of the county. You represent the people and the land."
Even if the county should choose to move forward with making the change, Supervisor Richard Crouch, who was in the minority on the board against allowing the event, says it would take at least two to set up a public hearing--which would be the first step of the process. However, even if the board had decided Tuesday, Jackson says it likely wouldn't have impacted the event planned for Sunday due to the supervisors already okaying it and no additional enforcement recommendations coming from the county attorney's office.