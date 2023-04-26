(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a rollover accident in Mills County Tuesday evening.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at the intersection of Hilman Road and Hawley Road shortly before 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2015 Jeep, driven by 31-year-old Zachary Smith of Glenwood, was southbound on Hilman when it missed the turn onto westbound Hawley and left the roadway. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle rolled into a ditch and trees held the vehicle in place until emergency services arrived and extracted Smith from the vehicle.
Smith was taken by EMS ground to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities add there was a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emitting from the vehicle.