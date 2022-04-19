(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are the latest to speak out on the eminent domain issue as it pertains to a proposed carbon pipeline project.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a letter to be sent to the Iowa Utilities Boards stating its objections to using the legal maneuver to acquire property for carbon capture projects, such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline. Plans call for more than 700 miles of pipeline across Iowa--including counties in KMAland--to channel CO2 to an underground location in North Dakota. Mills County Supervisors Chair Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board acted on a request from a local resident, Tom Honeyman, who urged the supervisors to voice their feelings on the matter. Crouch says the supervisors believe landowners have the right to protect their property.
"Once they start using this eminent domain for something like that," said Crouch, "what other issues are they going to allow it to be used for? I can see it for building roads, or maybe the county has to use it to gain some land to put in a bridge, or something. But for what they're using it for, I don't feel that it's right that they can come in and say, yep, they're using eminent domain, and that they can kind of do whatever they want."
Mills County joins Montgomery County and others in voicing opposition to the IUB. Though the proposed pipeline won't penetrate Mills County, Crouch says it was important to support other affected counties.
"We felt that it was important that Mills County helps support these other counties having a problem with where they're going to lay the pipeline," he added.
The action comes as a final decision on eminent domain usage is still pending at the Statehouse. Though the Iowa House approved a moratorium preventing developers from applying for eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year, lawmakers in the Iowa Senate have yet to pass a similar measure.