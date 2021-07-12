(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want to engage the public regarding the county's health needs.
That's why the county's public health agency is urging residents to participate in the county's 5-year health needs assessment survey. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes tells KMA News the survey is a good indicator of the county's health needs and strengths.
"As public health, we are very focus on wellness, and providing things in our community that are needed," said Lynes. "And, I think that when we can look at it, let's get a really robust conversation going with all the different sectors in our community. We want to talk to individuals, parents, school officials, local businesses. We want to have these conversations about what is going really good in Mills County from a health perspective, and what are our needs."
In the wake of COVID-19, Lynes says participating in the survey is now more important than ever.
"We're coming out of a long period with the pandemic," she said. "It's had a lot of effect on individuals, families and businesses. How do we move ourselves forward."
Lynes says the survey features questions covering the full realm of health-related topics.
"We are interested in physical health, mental health, financial health," said Lynes. "How are we doing to rebound from where we've been, and where are we going to go on purpose with direction, very intentionally offering supports in our county in the next five years? This community health needs assessment really drives that bus."
The survey is available through Mills County Public Health's Facebook page. Julie Lynes made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.