(Glenwood) -- With its county attorney's position still in flux, Mills County is getting help from a neighboring county on legal matters.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors authorized the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office to assist Mills County, which has been without a county attorney since Naeda Elliott's resignation earlier this month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Supervisor Richard Crouch says Assistant County Attorney Paul Ryan has covered the office in the county attorney's absence. But, help is necessary.
"We have some other issues that we need to be covered," said Crouch. "He (Ryan) has so many case loads. He said, 'I can't get this done.' I had made arrangements and talked with Matt Wilber in Pott. County. He needed a letter of recommendation from our attorney down here. We got that. Everybody looked at it, and signed off on it. So, now we have help from Pott. County coming from Mills County as we need it."
Crouch says the agreement with Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber includes payment for milage between the two counties.
"We're very pleased," he said. "Pott. County has been very good to us. They have come down and helped us before when we've been in between county lawyers, and things. So, we're very pleased that Matt Wilber of the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office has stepped up and said, 'we'll come down and help you out.'"
Meanwhile, the county continues to search for a new county attorney. Despite her resignation, Elliott was the top votegetter for the county attorney's position in the November 8th general elections. Crouch says applications remain on the county's website, and more discussion on the position is expected at future supervisor's meetings until its filled.
"We'll put in on probably every week and discuss it," said Crouch. "If we have new applicants, or when we'll just pull the trigger, and say 'enough's enough,' we're going to interview and go from there."
