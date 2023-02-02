(Council Bluffs) -- A Henderson man faces seven years in federal prison for illegal firearms possession.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Horgdal will also serve three years of supervised release. Horgdal was charged in connection with an investigation beginning in March of last year, in which a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy stopped the defendant and found him in possession of three loaded firearms. Horgdal was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his prior felony convictions and his drug use.
The Montgomery County and Mills County Sheriff's Offices and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program--a combined effort of all levels of law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.