(Glenwood) -- A trio of suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Mills County Tuesday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Christina Mae Robbins of Glenwood was arrested Tuesday morning on two counts of probation violation. Robbins was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $20,000 bond.
Also arrested was 59-year-old Rodney Russell Smiley of Logan. Smiley was apprehended on Highway 34 shortly after noon Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Smiley is being held in the county jail on $1,000 bond.
Authorities also arrested 51-year-old Julie Ann Wiggins of Glenwood on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and forgery. Wiggins is in custody in the county jail on $12,000.