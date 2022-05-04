Mills County Law Enforcement Center

(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities made numerous arrests recently.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report is published here:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriffs Report I 5/4/2022
Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Report II 5/4/2022

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.