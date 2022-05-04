(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities made numerous arrests recently.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report is published here:
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 11:53 am
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities made numerous arrests recently.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report is published here:
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.