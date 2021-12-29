Mills County Law Enforcement Center

(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports multiple arrests and accidents in their latest report.

The full release can be found below.

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Office Release 12/29/21

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.