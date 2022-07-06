(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities made at least three arrests and covered two accidents recently.
Details are provided in the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report:
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 3:49 pm
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities made at least three arrests and covered two accidents recently.
Details are provided in the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report:
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.