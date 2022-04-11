Mills County Law Enforcement Center

(Glenwood) -- Four arrests were reported by the Mills County Sheriff's Office over the past week.

Information on the arrests is included in the Sheriff's Office latest report below:

Download PDF 04/11/22 Mills Co. Sheriff's Office Release

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.