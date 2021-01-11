Mills County Law Enforcement Center
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities reported numerous arrests over the weekend.

A listing of the arrests is provided in the Mills County Sheriff's Office's report published here:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Report 1/11/2021

