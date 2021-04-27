Mills County Law Enforcement Center
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office Tuesday released a report listing numerous arrests over the past 10 days.

The arrests, along with details on a recent accident, are included in the report published here:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriffs Report I 4/27/2021
Download PDF Mills County Sheriffs Report II 4/27/2021

