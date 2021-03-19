Mills County Law Enforcement Center
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports three arrests over the past two days.

The arrests are listed in the sheriff's office's latest report published here:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Report I 3/19/2021
