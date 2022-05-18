(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals in connection to an early morning pursuit.
Around 4:30 Wednesday morning, a Mills County Deputy attempted to stop a Nisssan Maxima headed east on Highway 34 for traveling at 103 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. A pursuit was initiated with Mills County Sheriffs and Glenwood Police, during which the vehicle entered Glenwood city limits, drove recklessly, and crashed into a residence at 505 North Grove.
Upon crashing, three individuals exited the vehicle while two others that stayed inside were detained. A Glenwood Police Officer pursued one fleeing subject, and successfully deployed a taser to subdue and take them into custody.
The Mills County Communication Center called the Mills County K9 Unit, Glenwood PD K9 Unit, Fremont County K9 Unit, and Mills County Drone Team. Responding units established a search perimeter to locate the last missing suspects.
To assist in the search, law enforcement released a description of the subjects on the "Mills Scanner" Facebook page. Shortly afterwards, a call was received about a young African American male matching the description being soaked with water and mud and riding a bicycle at 195 and Highway 34. Officers located the individual and began to question him, during which he denied any involvement in the incident. Upon further examination, a Mills County Sergeant noticed a Nissan key on the ground near the man-- who was determined to be the owner of the vehicle.
Mills County Sheriffs then used the "Scanner" page to inquire about the owner of the bike the man was riding, which was later claimed and said to be stolen.
The Mills County Communication Center also received calls about another African American male matching the second description in the 160 Block of Glenbrook. After setting up a perimeter, another citizen located the subject in the Maplewood Drive addition. A short foot pursuit was initiated, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Hassan Mohamed is charged with felony eluding, interference with official acts, reckless driving, fifth degree theft, and multiple driving citations. Zouberou Issifou and Mauk Pal are charged with interference with official acts. The two subjects that remained in the vehicle were released without charges. Law enforcement checked with the residents of the house, who were determined to be safe and in no need of medical assistance.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mills County K9 Unit, Glenwood Police Department, Glenwood K9 Unit, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County K9 Unit, Mills County Drone Team, Mills County Communication Center and the lowa State Patrol.
The case is being investigated by the Mills County Sheriff's Office and Glenwood PD. The accident is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.