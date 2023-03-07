(Glenwood) -- Despite some hurdles, Mills County and Pacific Junction officials have agreed to provide non-emergency services within the city's limits for the next fiscal year.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors recommended the Sheriff's Office sign an annual 28E agreement with the Pacific Junction City Council ensuring the city is covered for non-emergency services for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. While an agreement signed by Pacific Junction officials was presented to County Attorney DeShawne Bird-Sell late last week, County Sheriff Travis Oetter says this was the third year in a row that Pacific Junction had missed a February 1st deadline to return the document after it was sent out December 27th -- a deadline he adds is set for all municipalities in the county utilizing the service.
"If there's a burglary in progress or a violent felony, we're going like Deshawn (Bird-Sell) said, but non emergency situations are not going to be handled without the contract," said Oetter. "I'm not here to bully people and I don't want it to come across that way, but at what point do I set the standard of 'you get this in on time, or you don't get it at all."
The agreement primarily outlines the city of Pacific Junction paying compensation to the county sheriff's office for providing non-emergency services. Oetter adds he was more lenient the first couple years due to ongoing flood recovery efforts and says the February 1st deadline was implemented to allow for a more straightforward budgeting process and identifying all the revenue coming into the department.
Bird-Sell says she had brought the situation to the board of supervisors before Pacific Junction had returned the agreement to the county. While not wanting to make it a priority, she says that without a contract, she would be put in a situation to potentially file suit against the city if they did not find another outfit or agency to provide non-emergency services within city limits -- citing a 1997 Supreme Court case involving the city of Mingo, Iowa.
"There was a dispute that arose between the city and sheriff regarding compensation of services and at that time the county decided not to provide services to the city," said Bird-Sell. "The county attorney then filed suit against the city basically saying you are required under (Iowa Code) 372.4 -- that states the mayor shall appoint police or law enforcement for their town in they're incorporated."
While the agreement has missed the deadline in recent years, Oetter and Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young confirmed the city has always made its payment to the county. Young adds the letter might have slipped through the cracks due to ongoing communications with FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security in flood recovery efforts, along with moving around the location of city hall in late December.
"I can't say we weren't aware of it because we know that we have a contract with you guys every year, and I don't think (City Clerk Korrena Neppl) was aware that an email was sent until February 1st," said Young. "Because that's when, on February 2nd or 3rd, she called the (county) clerk and said 'I came across this email, what does this mean.'"
Young added he did not recall receiving a subsequent certified letter from the sheriff's office and also suggested sending out the agreement sooner than late December. However, once the city found out they still needed to send the agreement back, Young says they did so promptly. While saying he would like to avoid legal discourse between the city and county, Supervisor Richard Crouch added it ultimately comes down to whether the two parties want to overlook the missed deadline this year.
"When I look at it, yeah there's probably been some mishaps and who can you blame -- we can blame Andy, we can blame the sheriff, we can sit here and talk about this for an hour," said Crouch. "But it all boils down to if you two (Oetter and Young) want a reclamation and get something done."
Following the discussion, Oetter says he would sign the agreement for fiscal '24 and is hopeful the city can meet the deadline in the future. He adds that he will reach out to Young personally once next year's contract has been sent ensuring they city is aware.