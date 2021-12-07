(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office announced arrests on Tuesday afternoon.
Tyler Blake Miller of Omaha was arrested for violation of his probation last Friday afternoon. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
At 10:42 on Sunday morning, 40-year old Anthony Joseph Quandt was arrested at Bunge Avenue in Glenwood. He was charged with domestic abuse assault and is being held without bond.
The Mills County Sheriff's office also announced the arrest of 28-year old Kevin Uriel Piza Soliz. Soliz was charged with theft, second offense. He was arrested off I-29 around 6 PM on Sunday. Soliz is being held on a $5,000 bond.
On Monday morning at approximately 4:49, 26-year old Jericho Cash Clements was arrested on an out of state warrant. Clements is being held without bond.