(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of drug-related arrests from seperate incidents over the extended Labor Day weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old James Anthony Briggs of Anaconda, Montana was arrested on 188th Street shortly before 11:45 p.m. Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and serious injury by vehicle.
Briggs was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.
Additionally, the sheriff's office says 51-year-old Glen Eugene Gallagher of Omaha was arrested around 2:15 a.m. Monday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occurred on U.S. Highway 34.
Gallagher was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $5,000 bond.