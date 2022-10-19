(Emerson) -- A Treynor man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol says shortly after 7:50 p.m. a 1998 Chevy 2500, driven by 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, was traveling on U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 25 when it went off the right side of the roadway. The patrol says Snyder's vehicle then entered the south ditch, traveled through a fence, across a creek, and into the creek's embankment. Authorities say Snyder succumbed to his injuries sustained during the collision with the embankment.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Emerson Fire and Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.